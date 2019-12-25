Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (ADRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 31st

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2208 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRD opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $22.66.

BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Developed Markets 100 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 100 developed market-based depositary receipts.

