Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (BSCE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on December 31st

Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1996 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of BSCE stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15.

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE)

