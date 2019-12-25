Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2403 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCM opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

