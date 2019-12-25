Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BSJK opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

