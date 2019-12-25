Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1439 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BSJQ stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.