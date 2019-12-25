Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5967 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.