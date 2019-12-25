Invesco Shipping ETF (SEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Shipping ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00394.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. Invesco Shipping ETF has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Invesco Shipping ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

