Invesco Shipping ETF (SEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Shipping ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00394.
Shares of SEA stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. Invesco Shipping ETF has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $10.22.
Invesco Shipping ETF Company Profile
