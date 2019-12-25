Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) recently:

  • 12/20/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/19/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/11/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 12/6/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/5/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/4/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 11/29/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/18/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/16/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
  • 11/7/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/7/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/7/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.
  • 11/7/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/7/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/7/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.
  • 11/7/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $25.00.
  • 11/4/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 10/30/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 10/29/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of AERI opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,188,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,769,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,255,000 after acquiring an additional 331,884 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,737,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,347,000 after acquiring an additional 224,655 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,153,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 118,596 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

