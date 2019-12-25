BlockStamp (BST) Market Capitalization Hits $2.55 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for $0.0974 or 0.00001346 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $1,211.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

999 (999) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00031000 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000775 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003954 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000979 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000189 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,693,627 coins and its circulating supply is 26,150,661 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.