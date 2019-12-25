Innova (INN) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a market cap of $77,921.00 and approximately $384.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000119 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000333 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info . Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

