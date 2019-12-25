Orbs (ORBS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.95 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Orbs has a market cap of $13.47 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00181659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.01188044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118539 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,994,952,985 tokens. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

