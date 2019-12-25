Aragon Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and approximately $13,877.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00005914 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX and GOPAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00181659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.01188044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118539 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one . The official website for Aragon is aragon.one

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitfinex, GOPAX, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, IDEX and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ANTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.