Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.26 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $23.47 million and $1.26 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, C2CX, Gate.io and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013312 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Huobi, OKEx, Upbit, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Binance, Bittrex, Gate.io, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

