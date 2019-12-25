Prometeus (PROM) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $362,638.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003928 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00181659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.01188044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118539 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PROMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.