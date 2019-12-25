Velas Market Capitalization Achieves $30.58 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Velas has a total market cap of $30.58 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000433 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,037,258,244 coins and its circulating supply is 1,306,175,654 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

