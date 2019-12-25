Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

NYSE:CS opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $13.70.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

