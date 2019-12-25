Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives €11.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.20 ($13.03).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AF. Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($14.42) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.85 ($10.29) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

EPA:AF opened at €9.92 ($11.53) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.37 and a 200 day moving average of €9.62. Air France KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

