Analysts Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) PT at GBX 673.89

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 673.89 ($8.86).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGE. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 770 ($10.13) price objective for the company. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 536 ($7.05) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.60) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

In other news, insider Steve Hare sold 15,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £115,996.50 ($152,586.82). Also, insider Jonathan Howell purchased 20,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80) per share, for a total transaction of £149,000 ($196,001.05). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,440,057.

SGE stock opened at GBX 757.40 ($9.96) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 736.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 731.68. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a PE ratio of 31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a GBX 11.12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $5.79. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.