Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Receives €5.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.40 ($6.28).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEC1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.00 ($5.81) on Friday. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 12-month high of €5.75 ($6.69). The business has a 50 day moving average of €4.42 and a 200-day moving average of €4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 million and a PE ratio of 32.68.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

