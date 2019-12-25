Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target at $281.61

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. ValuEngine lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,322 shares of company stock worth $136,751,281. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 28.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,241,949,000 after buying an additional 1,060,033 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $264.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.37 and its 200-day moving average is $267.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit has a 12 month low of $183.07 and a 12 month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

