Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Receives $42.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MEI shares. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of MEI opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.50. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,011,000 after purchasing an additional 103,306 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Methode Electronics by 15.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,602,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,795,000 after buying an additional 210,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,333,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 78,611 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

