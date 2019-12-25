POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, ValuEngine raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at about $8,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 906,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after buying an additional 128,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of POSCO by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after buying an additional 114,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of POSCO by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,296,000 after buying an additional 91,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 15.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after buying an additional 72,710 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKX opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. POSCO has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $62.95.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

