Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Receives C$38.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Norbord from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of Norbord stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total transaction of C$700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$955,220.

Shares of OSB stock opened at C$35.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.67. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of C$26.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.96.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$574.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$604.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Norbord will post 1.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Norbord’s payout ratio is -192.74%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

