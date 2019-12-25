Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Shares Down 13.4%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)’s stock price dropped 13.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39, approximately 84,734 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 45,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51.

About Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

