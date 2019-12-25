iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Trading Down 0%

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.38, 7,287 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 23,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37.

