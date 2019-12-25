Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF (OSIZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 31st

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF (BATS:OSIZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.148 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of OSIZ stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13.

See Also: What does RSI mean?

Dividend History for Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF (BATS:OSIZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 31st
Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 31st
Invesco QQQ Trust To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd
Invesco QQQ Trust To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd
Invesco Global Water ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st
Invesco Global Water ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st
Invesco Preferred ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd
Invesco Preferred ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd
China Finance Online to Release Earnings on Thursday
China Finance Online to Release Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report