Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF (OSIZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 31st

Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF (BATS:OSIZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.148 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of OSIZ stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13.

