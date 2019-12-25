Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4577 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $211.92 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $144.09 and a 52 week high of $212.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.12.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.