Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0614 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco Global Water ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

