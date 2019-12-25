Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0644 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $15.13.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

