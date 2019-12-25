Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1176 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17.

Dividend History for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

