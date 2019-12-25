China Finance Online (JRJC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 26th.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%.

China Finance Online stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. China Finance Online has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

