Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on December 31st

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4693 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of RSP opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

