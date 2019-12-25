Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (PICB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

