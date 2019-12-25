Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (PICB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51.
Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
