Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio (PWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio (BMV:PWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.05.

Dividend History for Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio (BMV:PWB)

