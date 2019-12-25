Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (EQWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3905 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $62.28.
Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
