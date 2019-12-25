Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (EQWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3905 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $62.28.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

