Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0872 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dynamic Media ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

About Invesco Dynamic Media ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

