Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0872 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dynamic Media ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $35.17.
About Invesco Dynamic Media ETF
