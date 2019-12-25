Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (EEMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA:EEMO opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $17.62.

