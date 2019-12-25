Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (FRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4549 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA FRN opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Invesco Frontier Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.

Invesco Frontier Markets ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Frontier Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called Bank of New York Mellon New Frontier DR Index (the Frontier Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) that consists of the Index or in the stocks underlying such ADRs and GDRs.

