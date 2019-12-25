Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (FRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4549 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Shares of NYSEARCA FRN opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Invesco Frontier Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.
Invesco Frontier Markets ETF Company Profile
