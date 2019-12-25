Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 31st

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1856 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $43.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70.

Dividend History for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

