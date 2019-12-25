PDATA (PDATA) Achieves Market Cap of $366,920.00

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, PDATA has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One PDATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and Coinbit. PDATA has a total market capitalization of $366,920.00 and approximately $5,989.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00182679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.01191044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118518 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PDATA Profile

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,237,325 tokens. PDATA’s official message board is medium.com/pdata-token . The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA . PDATA’s official website is www.opiria.io . PDATA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PDATA

PDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

