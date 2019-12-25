Beacon (BECN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $654.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 47.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Beacon has a total market cap of $94,018.00 and approximately $654.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0856 or 0.00001183 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 77.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00663888 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000280 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,236,041 coins and its circulating supply is 1,098,228 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

