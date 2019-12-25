DIMCOIN (DIM) Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last Week

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Coinbe and Exrates. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $88,317.00 and approximately $1,352.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00182679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.01191044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118518 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

