Revain Price Tops $0.0414 (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. Revain has a market cap of $20.05 million and approximately $389,673.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revain has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00182679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.01191044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118518 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Kucoin, OKEx, Cryptopia, BitFlip, YoBit, Mercatox, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

