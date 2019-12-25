CrypticCoin (CRYP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,876.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $350,497.00 and $1,876.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00381109 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00071229 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00092964 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000459 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

