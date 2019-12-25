Unobtanium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $52.00 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $41.72 or 0.00576740 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and $52.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,252.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.43 or 0.02574815 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000517 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000413 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,457 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

