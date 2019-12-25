Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $466.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

