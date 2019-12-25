Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Cohu posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COHU. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. Cohu has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $935.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cohu by 985.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 566.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

