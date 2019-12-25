Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $6.03 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chaparral Energy an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CHAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 13,902,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 316,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 759,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220,306 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the second quarter worth $880,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHAP opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Chaparral Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 86.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

