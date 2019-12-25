Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $6.03 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chaparral Energy an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
CHAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.
CHAP opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Chaparral Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.40.
Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 86.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
Chaparral Energy Company Profile
Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.
Further Reading: What is a stock split?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chaparral Energy (CHAP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.