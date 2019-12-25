Brokerages Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to Announce $0.03 EPS

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned TransAct Technologies an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TACT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $13.59.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. TransAct Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

