NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Trading 0.1% Higher

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.53, 14,950 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2,284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 914,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after buying an additional 876,033 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $7,865,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 48,807 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 111,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares in the last quarter.

